nYFI (N0031) Trading Down 43.4% Over Last 7 Days

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One nYFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a total market cap of $648,138.87 and $152,815.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, nYFI has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00124151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00196138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00530064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00278353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049571 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

