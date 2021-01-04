Contrasting Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) & Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

87.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Penn National Gaming and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 2 4 11 0 2.53 Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $67.74, suggesting a potential downside of 20.38%. Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Penn National Gaming.

Risk & Volatility

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Extended Stay America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $5.30 billion 2.49 $43.90 million $0.37 229.73 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.22 $69.67 million $0.95 15.59

Extended Stay America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penn National Gaming. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn National Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming -21.16% -15.63% -1.80% Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20%

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Extended Stay America on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania. As of March 16, 2020, the company owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 41 gaming and racing properties in 19 jurisdictions. It owns various trademarks and service marks, including, Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Greektown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, Hollywood Poker, L'Auberge, M Resort, and MYCHOICE. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.