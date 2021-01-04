STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of STM opened at €30.28 ($35.62) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.08.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.