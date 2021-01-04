STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of STM opened at €30.28 ($35.62) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.08.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

