Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -81.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.