Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$2.82

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

CPG stock opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.1386184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

