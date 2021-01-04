Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $19,926.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00127606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00181129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00536731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00285320 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

