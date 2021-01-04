BOMB Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market capitalization of $442,329.39 and $133,521.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,085.52 or 1.00063228 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011338 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,027 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

