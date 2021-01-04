Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $413,412.19 and $179,029.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,907,719,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

