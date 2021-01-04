New Year Bull Market Cap Tops $29.41 Million (NYB)

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One New Year Bull token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, New Year Bull has traded 765.5% higher against the dollar. New Year Bull has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and $3.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00126514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00225194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00536447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00284103 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050309 BTC.

About New Year Bull

New Year Bull’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for New Year Bull is medium.com/@newyearbull . The official website for New Year Bull is www.newyearbull.com

Buying and Selling New Year Bull

New Year Bull can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Year Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New Year Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New Year Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

