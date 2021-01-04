Orbitcoin (ORB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $451,231.18 and approximately $65.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,085.52 or 1.00063228 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008808 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00281114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00462136 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00140832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00036962 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

