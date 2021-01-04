KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, ProBit Exchange, Gate.io and CoinBene. KickToken has a market capitalization of $576,281.54 and $155,043.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00304920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.05 or 0.02150428 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bilaxy, YoBit, Mercatox, OOOBTC, COSS, ProBit Exchange, CoinBene, TOKOK, Dcoin, P2PB2B, KuCoin, Coinsbit, Exmo and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

