Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $105.00

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 867.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

