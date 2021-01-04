Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce $234.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.57 million to $242.00 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $211.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $789.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.16 million to $797.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $922.78 million, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $983.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

NYSE GMED opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

