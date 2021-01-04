Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders sold 108,712 shares of company stock worth $2,163,365 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:AEO opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.69.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
