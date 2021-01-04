Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders sold 108,712 shares of company stock worth $2,163,365 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 435,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

