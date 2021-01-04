SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 294,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

