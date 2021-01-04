The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by Nomura

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

Shares of GT opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

