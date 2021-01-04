(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of (MKGAY) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of (MKGAY) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (MKGAY) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get (MKGAY) alerts:

MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. (MKGAY) has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for (MKGAY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MKGAY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.