Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $245.04 on Monday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $245.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

