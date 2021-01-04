Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.
In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:MYOV opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
