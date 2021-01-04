Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

