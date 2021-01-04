Zacks: Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $316.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.40 million and the lowest is $315.53 million. Vonage posted sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ VG opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.83, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

