Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $74.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.55.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.
Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.