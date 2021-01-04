Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $74.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 564.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.