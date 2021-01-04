botXcoin (BOTX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $323.56 million and $88,129.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

