ODUWA Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 12% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $15,644.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,079.19 or 1.00777910 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011537 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

