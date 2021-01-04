Native Utility Token Price Reaches $23.38 on Top Exchanges (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and $2,764.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for about $23.38 or 0.00075824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

