Zeepin 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,085.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Zeepin has a market cap of $173,353.45 and $46,085.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

