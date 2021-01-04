1irstcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,978.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003043 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $32.98 million and approximately $77,978.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00124847 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00332581 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031563 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

