LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,006.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $547,389.65 and approximately $4,006.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,458,455 coins and its circulating supply is 10,451,222 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

