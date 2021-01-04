Open Platform (OPEN) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $963,149.61 and approximately $484,540.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00127606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00181129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00536731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00285320 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.