$23.10 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $23.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $79.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $79.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.10 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

PCB stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

