Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.
EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
EXK opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
