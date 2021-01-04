Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.