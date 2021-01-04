Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report sales of $489.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.00 million and the lowest is $484.08 million. Primo Water posted sales of $600.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

