AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. AAON has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AAON by 1,425.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 336,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

