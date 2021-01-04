Insider Selling: Augean plc (AUG.L) (LON:AUG) Insider Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Augean plc (AUG.L) (LON:AUG) insider Christopher Mills sold 62,500 shares of Augean plc (AUG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £131,250 ($171,478.97).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Augean plc (AUG.L) alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher Mills sold 437,500 shares of Augean plc (AUG.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £940,625 ($1,228,932.58).

Shares of AUG stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.09. The company has a market cap of £224.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. Augean plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.21 ($3.15).

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Augean plc (AUG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean plc (AUG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.