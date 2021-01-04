CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $161.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,308.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $37,499,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $16,035,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

