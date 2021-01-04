Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $13.64 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $765.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

