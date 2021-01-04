BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Up 2.2% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.32 million and approximately $1,263.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002230 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00300851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022670 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

