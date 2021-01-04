Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

