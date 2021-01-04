Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce sales of $256.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.54 million and the lowest is $253.01 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $280.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.91 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

REG stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $64.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.