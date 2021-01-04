Aventus Achieves Market Cap of $674,097.38 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $674,097.38 and approximately $85,985.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aventus has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

