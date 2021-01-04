Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.67 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of RGP opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $407.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.