Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.