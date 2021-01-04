YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $100.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $101.01.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $899.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.54 million. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

