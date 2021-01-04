YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.
OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $100.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $101.01.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.
