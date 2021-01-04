Pivotal Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Sunday, September 13th. CSFB started coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

