Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Ennis has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ennis alerts:

NYSE:EBF opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $465.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Ennis has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.