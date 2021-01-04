Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.63.

A number of analysts have commented on BNGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BNGO opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

