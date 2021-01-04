Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $158.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.50.

ASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.