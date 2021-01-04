Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $490.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

