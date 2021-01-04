DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0003

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $297,295.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00043276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00302993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00022719 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

