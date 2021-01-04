TrustSwap Price Reaches $0.85 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 86.3% higher against the dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $59.85 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00180029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00536967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050395 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,763,345 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

