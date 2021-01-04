saffron.finance Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for $221.54 or 0.00708737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00180029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00536967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050395 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance’s total supply is 79,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,025 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

saffron.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

